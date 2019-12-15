Restaurant Brands (ASX:RBD) posts strong third quarter

Restaurant Brands’ (ASX:RBD) total sales for the third quarter of the financial year rose by 5.8 per cent to $192.0 million, compared to the year earlier period.



Each of the company’s operating divisions (New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii) maintained strong same store sales growth with sales increases of 5.6 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 8.8 per cent respectively.



New Zealand operations sales were $99.6 million, up 5.2 per cent in total (despite the partial impact of the sale of the Starbucks Coffee business in October 2018), and up 5.6 per cent on a same store basis

Restaurant Brands year to date sales were $634.5 million, an increase of 3.6 per cent over the prior year on a total basis.



