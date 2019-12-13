Next Science (ASX:NXS) granted its first acne-related patent

The US Patent Office has granted Biotech company Next Science (ASX:NXS) a patent for the application of Next Science’s unique XbioTM technology in its Acne gels and creams.



The company’s proprietary XbioTM technology platform is used in the treatment of biofilm-based infections, such as acne.



Next Science says that “[t]his new patent provides [it] with a unique platform for the purpose of commercialisation and licensing in the field of acne treatment, in addition to the other technologies in its product portfolio”.



Next Science’s wholly owned subsidiary, Next Science IP Holdings now owns 22 patents granted by authorities in the United States, Australia, Europe, Japan and Canada.



Shares in Next Science (ASX:NXS) are trading 9.5 per cent higher at $1.84.