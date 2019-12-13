Graham Smith retires from Xero (ASX:XRO) board

Cloud-based admin helper Xero (ASX:XRO) announced today that Graham Smith will retire from the board, stepping down as chair.



He notified the Board of his intention to retire from the Board earlier than anticipated due to the health of close family members and the impact of this on his capacity to travel to New Zealand for board meetings.



Current Xero independent non-executive director David Thodey has been appointed to succeed Graham as Chair of the Board effective 1 February 2020.



Based in Australia, David was previously CEO of Telstra, prior to that was CEO of IBM Australia and New Zealand.



Shares in Xero (ASX:XRO) are trading 0.51 per cent lower at $78.48.

