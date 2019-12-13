Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) extends Auslab agreement

The Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) has signed an extension for Auslab to continue to operate for Queensland Health through to 2029.



AUSLAB has specialised functionality for supporting multiple pathology forensic laboratories.



Back in January 2018, Citadel notified the market that Queensland Health had intended to adopt a competing laboratory information system (LIS) in place of Citadel’s Auslab™ system.



Their decision to extend means Citadel will also deliver an update to Auslab™ Evolution, giving Queensland Health access to Citadel’s latest and most capable LIS software.



Shares in Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) are trading 3.87 per cent higher at $4.29.

