Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) appoints new executive director

The board of Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) has appointed Ding Rucai as a non executive director.



Mr Rucai will represent Mount Gibson's second largest shareholder - Shougang Fushan Resources Group.



The Group holds a 14.1 per cent interest in the company and he is currently its chairman and executive director.



He comes to the board as a senior engineer with a doctoral degree in metallurgy and with more than 30 years’ experience in the steel and coal resources industry, having held a variety of senior management and executive positions.



Shares in Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) closed 2.41 per cent higher at $0.85 yesterday.