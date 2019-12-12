Adriatic Metals (ASX:ADT) lists on London Stock Exchange

Adriatic Metals (ASX:ADT) began trading on the London Exchange's Main Market overnight.



The ASX listed company specialises in precious and base metal exploration and development.



It listed on the London market under the ticker “ADT1”.



Adriatic’s Managing Director and CEO Paul Cronin says "[T]he new listing will foster interest from our existing European investor base and enable participation in the Adriatic story from new investors to support the Company in the next phase of its growth as we advance the Vares Project to production and continue our aggressive exploration campaigns.”



Shares in Adriatic Metals (ASX:ADT) closed 2.68 per cent lower at $1.64 yesterday.