Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) sucessfully completes $1.35b raising

Toll road operator, Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has successfully completed its A$1.35 billion equity raising including the fully underwritten 4 for 21 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer.



Under the Retail Entitlement Offer, approximately A$145 million was raised at the offer price of A$6.90 per new stapled security.



The retail offer came on the back of the successful completion of the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer and placement that raised approximately A$1.2 billion.



The company says retail securityholders responded positively to the Retail Entitlement Offer, taking up 88 per cent of their entitlements. Further to the successfully completed insttutional component of the

Entitlement Offer, this level of retail take-up together with the demand for additional securities, demonstrates strong support for Atlas Arteria’s growth strategy



Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) are trading 0.65 per cent higher at $7.69.

