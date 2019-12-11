Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) buys Arnott's properties in Queensland

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) has acquired two industrial assets via a sale and leaseback with biscuit maker Arnotts for $236 million.



The purchase of the two properties, located in Virginia, Queensland and Marleston, South Australia, will be funded in part by a $154 million institutional placement.



Centuria’s Head of Funds Management, Ross Lees says "Following the transaction, the portfolio value will increase to over $1.5 billion cementing CIP’s position as Australia’s largest pure play industrial REIT and increases CIP’s near-term prospects for inclusion in the S&P/ASX200 index.”



Shares in Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) last traded at $3.55.

