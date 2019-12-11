Calix (ASX:CXL) buys IER, a US supplier of Magnesion Hydroxide Liquid

by Rachael Jones December 11, 2019 11:00 AM

Calix (ASX:CXL) has acquired Inland Environmental Resources Inc., a US supplier of Magnesium Hydroxide Liquid (MHL).

It’s for the treatment of wastewater in food processing, industrial and municipal markets.

The acquisition follows the successful completion of a $12 million institutional placement to fund this strategic acquisition announced back in September.

Inland Environmental Resources Inc. is a well-established customer-centric business with a proven history of successful MHL sales into US wastewater treatment markets, particularly in the Pacific North West and Mid-West.

It has annual reported revenues of $13.4 million spread across 80+ customers.

Shares in Calix (ASX:CXL) are trading flat at 77 cents.
 

