Senex (ASX:SXY) and Orora (ASX:ORA) in a long-term gas sales agreement

Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) today announced an expansion of its natural gas sales agreement with leading manufacturer Orora (ASX:ORA), agreeing to supply 13.2 petajoules of natural gas from Project Atlas.



On 1 May 2019, Senex announced a two-year gas sales agreement with Orora for supply of 3.3 PJ of natural gas from 1 January 2020.



Senex and Orora have now agreed an expanded gas sale agreement, with Senex to supply a further 9.9 PJ of natural gas from Project Atlas over six years from 2022 to 2027, bringing the total contracted volume under this gas sales agreement to 13.2 PJ.



Gas will be supplied at the Wallumbilla Gas Hub in Queensland at market price escalated annually by CPI.



Shares in Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) are trading 0.8 per cent higher at 34 cents.

