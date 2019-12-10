The Board of GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) has appointed a new MD and CEO

by Rachael Jones December 11, 2019 10:15 AM

The Board of GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) has appointed Robert Spurway as Managing Director and CEO after completion of the planned demerger of the Company’s Malt business in early 2020.

He is currently at the Fonterra Co-operative Group, where he has held the position of Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations for the last six years.

Fonterra is a New Zealand multinational dairy co-operative and New Zealand’s largest company, with over NZ$20 billion in revenue.

As previously announced, GrainCorp’s current CEO, Mark Palmquist, will become Managing Director and CEO of the Malt business upon a successful demerger.

Shares in GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) last traded at $7.70 cents.
 

