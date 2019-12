AMP (ASX:AMP) has announced some changes to the board with the appointment of Rahoul Chowdry as a Non-Executive Director.



Peter Varghese AO has announced his intention to retire from the board at the end of his current term, in May 2020.



Mr Varghese joined the board of AMP Limited in October 2016.



Mr Chowdry brings extensive experience, with more than 35 years in leadership and senior executive roles in professional services.



Shares in AMP (ASX:AMP) closed 0.5 per cent higher at $1.90 yesterday.