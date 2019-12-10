Starpharma's (ASX:SPL) cancer drug progresses to stage 2 trials

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 10, 2019 11:00 AM

Starpharma's (ASX:SPL) prostate cancer drug DEP cabazitaxel has successfully completed its phase one trials.

The trial met its objective of evaluating safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy data.

They will now commence phase two trials immediately following encouraging results.

DEP® cabazitaxel patients experienced significantly fewer side effects such as nausea and bone marrow toxicity.

It’s a version of the cancer drug, Jevtana used for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer but is also under development for other cancers including testicular, ovarian, breast, and head and neck.

Shares in Starpharma's (ASX:SPL) last traded 4.08 per cent higher at $1.28.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.