Starpharma's (ASX:SPL) cancer drug progresses to stage 2 trials

Starpharma's (ASX:SPL) prostate cancer drug DEP cabazitaxel has successfully completed its phase one trials.



The trial met its objective of evaluating safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy data.



They will now commence phase two trials immediately following encouraging results.



DEP® cabazitaxel patients experienced significantly fewer side effects such as nausea and bone marrow toxicity.



It’s a version of the cancer drug, Jevtana used for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer but is also under development for other cancers including testicular, ovarian, breast, and head and neck.



Shares in Starpharma's (ASX:SPL) last traded 4.08 per cent higher at $1.28.

