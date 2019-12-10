WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) buys South Korean customs solutions provider

Global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) has bought Ready Korea, a customs solutions provider in South Korea.



They offer a cross-border compliance solution, which facilitates the lodgement of electronic transactions to the Korean Customs Service, including customs brokerage and refunds.



They facilitate the generation and submission of electronic import/export documentation.



Customers include FedEx, Samsung, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, and many other organisations.



Net purchase price comprises $13.2 million upfront, with a further multi-year earnout potential of up to $7.0 million.



Shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) last traded 0.8 per cent higher $25.87.

