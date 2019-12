Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) has acquired the NewActon Nishi Building commercial office property in Canberra for $256 million.



A fully underwritten institutional placement to raise $185 million at an issue price of $3.00 per CMA unit will partially fund the acquisition.



Centuria Metropolitan has also revalued 8 of its 22 properties, resulting in a gross increase of $30.8 million, or 3.4 per cent on prior valuations.



Shares in Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) last traded at $3.15.