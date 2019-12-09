Wisr (ASX:WZR) appoints Joanne Edwards from CBA

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 10, 2019 10:15 AM

Wisr (ASX:WZR) is pleased to announce the appointment of former Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) General Manager of Unsecured Risk, Joanne Edwards, to the Company’s newly created role of Chief Risk and Data Officer.

The new role was created to focus on credit risk optimisation and data analytics of Wisr’s loan book and Financial Wellness Ecosystem.

She comes to Wisr with over 17 years’ experience in credit risk management.

She says Wisr’s purpose-led model is completely different from anything that I’ve seen in the consumer lending space.

She’ll start on January 13th.

Shares in Wisr (ASX:WZR) last traded at 16 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.