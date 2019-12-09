Wisr (ASX:WZR) appoints Joanne Edwards from CBA

Wisr (ASX:WZR) is pleased to announce the appointment of former Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) General Manager of Unsecured Risk, Joanne Edwards, to the Company’s newly created role of Chief Risk and Data Officer.



The new role was created to focus on credit risk optimisation and data analytics of Wisr’s loan book and Financial Wellness Ecosystem.



She comes to Wisr with over 17 years’ experience in credit risk management.



She says Wisr’s purpose-led model is completely different from anything that I’ve seen in the consumer lending space.



She’ll start on January 13th.



Shares in Wisr (ASX:WZR) last traded at 16 cents.

