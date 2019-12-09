ANZ (ASX:ANZ) see APRA approve IOOF’s bid to buy OnePath

by Rachael Jones December 10, 2019 08:15 AM

ANZ (ASX:ANZ) yesterday confirmed the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) had approved the sale of ANZ’s OnePath Pensions & Investments business to IOOF Holdings (ASX:IFL)

With regulatory approval now provided, ANZ still expects the transaction to be completed in the first quarter of calendar year 2020.

They estimate it will increase ANZ’s APRA CET1 capital ratio by 20 basis points.

The approval comes after the Independent Trustee, the OnePath Custodians, and ANZ both confirmed no objection to the transaction back in October.

Shares in ANZ (ASX:ANZ) closed -0.04 per cent lower at $24.58 yesterday.
 

