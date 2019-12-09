AUSTRAC adjourn Westpac (ASX:WBC) case

by Rachael Jones December 10, 2019 08:15 AM

On Monday Westpac (ASX:WBC) and AUSTRAC appeared in the Federal Court for a case management hearing in relation to the anti-money laundering regulator’s proceedings.

The both parties told the Court that discussions regarding a Statement of Agreed Facts have started, and the Court adjourned the matter til late February or early March 2020.

Westpac has made a number of changes to its transaction monitoring and is continuing to review its processes and report to AUSTRAC suspicious matters that are identified.

Shares in On Monday Westpac (ASX:WBC) closed 0.33 per cent higher at $24.35 yesterday.
 

