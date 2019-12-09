Ioneer (ASX:INR) to buy sulphur from Shell Canada

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 09, 2019 11:30 AM

Emerging lithium-boron supplier, ioneer (ASX:INR) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Shell Canada Energy to buy sulphur.

They will buy up to 250,000 tonnes of high-quality sulphur each year from Shell, representing approximately 60 per cent of the estimated annual sulphur requirement for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada USA.

The signing of the LOI is one of the first steps to securing key reagents for the proposed acid leaching of the Project’s lithium-boron Searlesite ore.

Sulphur is the key input for their acid plant.

Shares in ioneer (ASX:INR) are trading 2.56 per cent lower at 19 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
