Ioneer (ASX:INR) to buy sulphur from Shell Canada

Emerging lithium-boron supplier, ioneer (ASX:INR) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Shell Canada Energy to buy sulphur.



They will buy up to 250,000 tonnes of high-quality sulphur each year from Shell, representing approximately 60 per cent of the estimated annual sulphur requirement for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada USA.



The signing of the LOI is one of the first steps to securing key reagents for the proposed acid leaching of the Project’s lithium-boron Searlesite ore.



Sulphur is the key input for their acid plant.



Shares in ioneer (ASX:INR) are trading 2.56 per cent lower at 19 cents.

