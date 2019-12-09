Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT) to pay a special dividend

Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT) intends to determine to pay a fully franked special dividend of $0.03 per share, conditional on the scheme of arrangement by which Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) proposes to acquire Prime.



Seven confirms that it has consented to the payment of the Special Dividend by Prime.



It’s expected to be paid on Monday, 6 January 2020.



With the exception of the Special Dividend, the Prime Board has no current intention to resume the payment of dividends.



Shares in Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT) are trading 2.56 per cent higher at 20 cents.

