The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) say goodbye to CEO Jayne Hrdlicka

The MD and chief executive of The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) Jayne Hrdlicka, has resigned.



She says the role required much more travel than she had anticipated.



Former chief executive Geoff Babidge will to take the role on an interim basis as a search for someone more permanent begins.



Jayne says the next 3-5 years will continue to require the CEO being present in their core markets of China and the US and combined with running a New Zealand company based in Australia meant it would be too difficult to manage.



A2 Milk chairman David Hearn said there were no changes to profit forecasts.



Shares in The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) last traded 4.8 per cent lower at $13.84.

