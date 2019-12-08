Worley (ASX:WOR) enters a JV with The Atomic Energy Development Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan

by Rachael Jones December 09, 2019 09:00 AM

The Atomic Energy Development Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan has entered into a joint venture agreement with Worley (ASX:WOR).

The joint venture called Uzatom Worley Engineering LLC, will provide engineering services for nuclear power facilities and nuclear infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

Currently Uzatom is progressing an initiative to construct a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan with 2 reactor units providing total capacity of 2.4GW.

Meanwhile in South Africa Sasol has awarded an agreement to Worley as one of the engineering contractor partners for services to the Sasol Secunda Synfuels facility.

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) closed 1.73 per cent higher at $14.66.
  

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.