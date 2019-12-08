Worley (ASX:WOR) enters a JV with The Atomic Energy Development Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan

The Atomic Energy Development Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan has entered into a joint venture agreement with Worley (ASX:WOR).



The joint venture called Uzatom Worley Engineering LLC, will provide engineering services for nuclear power facilities and nuclear infrastructure in Uzbekistan.



Currently Uzatom is progressing an initiative to construct a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan with 2 reactor units providing total capacity of 2.4GW.



Meanwhile in South Africa Sasol has awarded an agreement to Worley as one of the engineering contractor partners for services to the Sasol Secunda Synfuels facility.



Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) closed 1.73 per cent higher at $14.66.

