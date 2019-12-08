AUB Group (ASX:AUB) terminate sale agreement to acquire Coverforce

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 09, 2019 09:00 AM

AUB Group (ASX:AUB) has today announced the termination of its conditional agreement with Pemba Capital Partners to acquire Pemba Capital’s interest in Coverforce.

The sale agreement was conditional upon, among other things, delivery of due diligence materials to the AUB Group.

This has not occurred and AUB has not waived its right to due diligence.

In consequence, and as the parties have been unable to reach agreement on an amended date for delivery of due diligence materials, the Conditional Sale Agreement has terminated.

The AUB Group is the leading equity-based risk management, advice and solutions provider in Australasia.

Shares in AUB Group (ASX:AUB) closed 0.86 per cent lower at $11.50
 

