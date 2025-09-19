Fed cut sets stage for Asia’s next easing wave  

The Federal Reserve’s quarter-point reduction this week, alongside projections that point to two additional moves before year-end, resets the global rate anchor and jolts currency and risk sentiment across Asia.

Markets whipsawed on the dollar’s initial slide and quick rebound as investors parsed the Fed’s guidance.

Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group, says: “The latest Fed cut—its first of 2025 —hands Asia a valuable window to get ahead of trade shocks and softer global demand.

“Central banks that move promptly can lower funding costs, support credit transmission and steady confidence before tariff spillovers do more damage.”

He continues: “The backdrop across the region is supportive.

“Inflation is subdued in several key economies: Thailand’s headline rate has spent months below the central bank’s target band; the Philippines is at 1.5%; Indonesia sits a little above 2%; India hovers near 2%.

“The combination—cooler prices and resilient domestic demand—gives policymakers latitude to ease while keeping real rates positive.

“We’re already seeing decisive steps. Indonesia has surprised with rate cuts to backstop growth and investment.”

Thailand lowered its policy rate to multi-year lows as output sputters. The Philippines has entered a clear easing phase and signals more to come. South Korea’s central bank is teeing up a shift toward looser settings as inflation drifts around 2% and board members openly argue for more cuts. These moves, together with the Fed’s trajectory, set the tone for a region-wide descent in borrowing costs.

“Two big markets are treading carefully. China is holding core policy rates and is expected to keep loan prime rates steady for now, seeking targeted support rather than a broad push while it balances growth, the equity rally, and housing-market repair.

“Japan is also on hold, even as it refines its post-stimulus framework; that stance underscores how heterogenous the region’s cycle is, and why investors must differentiate country by country.”

Trade friction remains a clear drag. Elevated and shifting tariffs—most visibly between the US and major partners—are eroding export visibility and capex appetite.

Multilateral outlooks now show slower momentum across developing Asia, with Southeast Asia marked down the most for 2025. Monetary policy can’t solve geopolitics, “but it can cushion the blow and keep domestic demand engines turning.”

The dollar’s volatility after the Fed decision tells investors more information about timing.

“Asia doesn’t need a collapse in the greenback to unlock relief; it needs clarity. As policy paths become more predictable, meaning more dovish in Washington, selectively easier in Asia, funding channels reopen and equity risk outlooks improve.”

Nigel Green concludes: “The window is open. Asia’s central banks have the mandate and the macro space to cut, and investors who seek advice and act early could capture the upside of the region’s next easing wave.”

deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of offices around the world, more than 80,000 clients, and $14bn under advisement.