Australian ETF Market Nears $300 Billion

The Australian Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) market experienced substantial growth in August, increasing by $10.2 billion to reach just under $300 billion. This expansion coincided with the launch of six new ETF products, according to ETF provider Global X. Global X specialises in providing investors with access to a range of innovative and thematic ETFs. The company aims to offer diverse investment opportunities in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Over the past year, the Australian ETF market has grown by 36 per cent, demonstrating a robust five-year annual growth rate of 33.5 per cent. The market set new records in 2025, with year-to-date net inflows totaling $32.5 billion, nearly double the rate observed in the previous year. Investor interest remains high, fueling continued expansion and diversification within the ETF sector.

In terms of performance, gold miners led the way last month, surging by 20 per cent. This rally was supported by higher gold prices, driven by expectations of lower interest rates and ongoing geopolitical risks. Chinese technology stocks also performed well, boosted by renewed interest in artificial intelligence (AI) driven by domestic tech companies.

However, Bitcoin ETFs experienced a decline, falling by nearly 10 per cent. Profit-taking and concerns about stagflation negatively impacted these risk assets. According to Global X, flows indicate investors are increasingly investing in global equities, US big tech, AI, and precious metals ETFs, reflecting changing sentiment amidst macroeconomic volatility.