AGL Energy, in partnership with Someva Renewables, has received federal government approval for the Pottinger Energy Park, a large-scale wind power and battery storage project in New South Wales. This approval paves the way for construction to commence in late 2026. AGL Energy is an Australian energy company focused on providing gas and electricity services. Someva Renewables specialises in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects.

The Pottinger Energy Park, situated 60 kilometres south of Hay, is located within NSW’s south-west renewable energy zone. The planning approval encompasses up to 1300 megawatts of renewable energy generated by 247 wind turbines, coupled with a battery storage facility of up to 500 megawatts with four hours of storage capacity.

The project received approval from the NSW Independent Planning Commission last month but is still pending a final investment decision. However, Someva Renewables anticipates that construction on the initial phase of the project will begin late next year. This first stage will involve approximately 831 megawatts of wind power capacity and a 400-megawatt, four-hour battery.

Once completed, the Pottinger Energy Park has the potential to supply reliable clean energy to up to 830,000 average NSW homes. The project is also expected to provide a substantial economic stimulus to the Riverina region through investment and job creation.