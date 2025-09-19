Hot Stocks: Perseus Mining, NoviqTech, Swift Networks

The Australian sharemarket is tracking higher midday Friday, lifted by record gains on Wall Street and strength in healthcare and utilities. The S&P/ASX 200 is up 61 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 8806. Ten of the eleven sectors are in the green, though the ASX 200 as a whole remains more than 200 points below last month’s peak. Despite today’s bounce, the ASX is still tracking 0.7 per cent lower for the week.

Healthcare is driving Friday’s rally, with Telix Pharmaceuticals and ProMedicus both up 6.5 per cent after Citi backed Telix’s prostate cancer treatment as a potential blockbuster and highlighted ProMedicus’s pricing power. Utilities also rose, while resources were mixed. BHP and Rio Tinto slipped on weaker iron ore prices, but uranium stocks NexGen and Silex advanced. Energy names Santos and Woodside recovered slightly from Thursday’s sharp losses, while the big banks were mixed.

It caps a volatile week. Monday saw the index dip as investors took profits in gold and healthcare, offset by strong gains in lithium miners. Tuesday brought a modest rebound, led by iron ore, gold, and uranium stocks. On Wednesday the market logged its sharpest fall in two weeks as traders pared back ahead of the Fed and local jobs data. Thursday then delivered the heaviest blow, with Santos plunging nearly 12 per cent after Abu Dhabi’s US$36 billion bid collapsed, triggering a sector-wide energy sell-off.

In Friday’s company news,

Perseus Mining secures approvals for Côte d’Ivoire’s first underground mine