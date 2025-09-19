Echo IQ Awaits Outcome of CPT Code Application

Echo IQ (ASX: EIQ), an AI and Medical Technology company focused on improving decision-making in cardiology, has provided an update regarding its application for a Category III Current Procedural Technology (CPT) code for EchoSolv AS in the United States. The company confirmed that it has completed its presentation to the CPT Editorial Panel Meeting. Echo IQ is based in Sydney, Australia, and utilises AI-driven technology and proprietary software.

The company addressed recent speculation from media outlets and market participants, clarifying that it has not yet received any indication of panel votes at this stage. The American Medical Association (AMA) is expected to announce the results within the next two to four weeks, after which Echo IQ will provide a more detailed update to the market.

In the interim, Echo IQ will continue to focus on the ongoing deployment of EchoSolv AS with hospital groups, strategic partners and clinics across the US. Simultaneously, the company is progressing FDA clearance for EchoSolv HF, alongside new product development, and exploring licencing and partnership opportunities for its EchoSolv technology. According to the company, these activities are progressing according to internal timelines, with further updates expected in the near future.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Echo IQ Limited.