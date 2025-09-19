Lightning Minerals Commences Drilling at Mt Turner Gold Project

Lightning Minerals Ltd (L1M), a mineral exploration company focused on gold, critical minerals, and lithium, has announced the commencement of drilling at its Mt Turner gold project in Queensland, Australia. Following the recent 100% acquisition of Lotus Minerals, the company is swiftly initiating a 1,300-metre diamond drilling program across multiple gold and silver targets along the Drummer Fault at Mt Turner. The company aims to identify an economic gold resource with accessory silver along the Drummer Fault structure.

Drill contractors Geo Drill Australia have been engaged to undertake the drilling program at Mt Turner. Geo Drill Australia brings significant experience and expertise to the project. The initial phase of drilling will target gold and silver mineralisation beneath existing pits, leveraging previous mining and drilling results that have demonstrated the near-surface, high-grade potential of the area. Historical drilling results include notable intercepts such as 16m @ 3.56 g/t Au and 7m @ 1.7g/t Au and 67g/t Ag.

Managing Director Alex Biggs expressed enthusiasm for the commencement of drilling, stating that it represents a significant value addition to the business, given the current gold and silver markets. The initial program will focus on high-priority gold and silver targets, with soil and rock chip sampling assisting in identifying additional targets for future expanded drilling campaigns. The Mt Turner Gold Project is located 15km to the northwest of Georgetown in North Queensland, and contains granted Exploration Permits (EPM 27170 and EPM 27525).

Mr. Biggs looks forward to updating shareholders on the company’s progress and wished the team a successful and safe campaign. Further details regarding the drilling program and exploration thesis, including JORC Table 1 and summaries of historic drill results, can be found in the ASX Announcement from 01 September 2025.