Lakes Blue Energy Provides Drilling Update for Wombat-5 Well

Lakes Blue Energy (ASX: LKO), an Australian energy company focused on developing low-emission gas projects, has provided an update on drilling operations at the Wombat-5, side-track-2 (ST-2) well in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria. As of 8:00 am AEST today, the well’s current depth is 2,394 metres below the rotary table measured depth (mRTMD) and 1,405 mRT true vertical depth (TVD). The horizontal length drilled is 842 metres, with a 24-hour progress of 97 metres. The current hole size is 6-1/8 inches.

The company reported that the last casing point was a 7-inch casing set at 1549.1 mRT MD and 1,392 mRT TVD. The current formation being drilled is the Strzelecki Formation, which is also the target formation, with a target formation depth of 1,410 mRT MD and 1,356 mRT TVD. No lost time injuries (LTIs) related to health, safety, and environment (HS&E) have been recorded.

After preparing the rotary steerable downhole assembly, it was deployed to the bottom of the hole to continue drilling the 6-1/8 inch hole towards its total depth. The company noted that the insertion process encountered no resistance or debris, indicating the hole’s good condition. During drilling, gas shows of up to 1,336 units, equivalent to 267,200 parts per million (26.72%, C1 to C5), were identified in high-quality fine to medium-grained sandstones. C1 to C5 gas shows refer to methane, ethane, propane, butane and pentane gases evident in the drilling muds returned to the surface.

The 6-1/8 inch hole is planned to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,050 mRT. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Lakes Blue Energy.