Platinum Recommends Shareholders Approve L1 Capital Merger

Platinum Asset Management has reaffirmed its unanimous recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the proposed merger with L1 Capital. The $16.5 billion fund manager is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Monday to vote on the resolution. Platinum Asset Management is an Australian fund manager investing in global equities. The company aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of international stocks.

The recommendation underscores the board’s confidence in the strategic benefits of the merger. Platinum believes that combining with L1 Capital will create a stronger, more competitive entity in the investment management landscape. The merger is expected to deliver enhanced value for shareholders through synergies and a broader range of investment capabilities.

Shareholders are encouraged to carefully consider the details of the merger proposal outlined in the scheme booklet. Platinum’s board has consistently emphasised the potential for long-term growth and improved performance that the merger could unlock.

The extraordinary general meeting will provide shareholders with an opportunity to formally approve the merger, paving the way for the integration of the two firms. The outcome of the vote will determine the next steps in the process, with a successful vote leading to the finalisation of the merger agreement.