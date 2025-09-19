Japan’s core consumer prices increased by 2.7 per cent in August compared to the same period last year, according to recently released government data. This figure aligns precisely with the median forecast anticipated by economists. The core consumer price index, a key indicator, encompasses oil products while excluding fresh food prices, providing a clearer view of underlying inflationary pressures.

When the effects of both fresh food and energy are removed, the consumer price increase was even more pronounced, climbing to 3.3 per cent in August year-on-year. This suggests that broader cost pressures beyond just food and energy are contributing to the overall rise in prices faced by Japanese consumers. These figures will be closely watched by the Bank of Japan as it considers future monetary policy decisions.

The sustained rise in core consumer prices reflects ongoing challenges for households and businesses in Japan. While the 2.7% rise matched expectations, the more detailed breakdown reveals that inflationary pressures are broad-based, extending beyond just fresh food and energy, presenting a complex challenge for policymakers.