Anglo American Cuts Queensland Coal Jobs

Anglo American is set to cut more than 200 jobs from its Queensland coal division, adding to the woes of an industry grappling with weak coal prices and high state royalties. This announcement follows BHP’s recent decision to slash 750 jobs from its own Queensland coal operations and mothball a mine. BHP cited that its Queensland coal division paid eight times more in taxes and royalties last year than it made in profits.

Workers at Anglo American’s Grosvenor mine near Moranbah in north Queensland were advised that a staff reduction process would commence via voluntary redundancy. Isaac Regional Council told the ABC that approximately 200 jobs would be affected at the site. Anglo American confirmed it had communicated its plans to the region’s local government and unions.

The Grosvenor job cuts follow previous redundancies of white-collar positions at Anglo’s Brisbane office. Queensland coal miners are facing challenges including weak commodity prices and high state government royalties. Anglo American is a global mining company with significant operations in Australia, focused on a diverse range of resources. The company aims to responsibly develop natural resources, contributing to economic growth and community development.

Anglo’s coal division has faced further difficulties due to a mine fire in March at Moranbah North, the latest in a series of safety incidents at Anglo mines. The fire has further impacted the London-listed company’s income. Anglo is currently trying to sell its Queensland mines after Peabody Energy abandoned a deal to purchase them last month.