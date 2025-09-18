Endeavour Group Appoints New BWS Chief

Endeavour Group has announced the appointment of Jeanette Fenske as the new managing director of its BWS liquor chain. Fenske will succeed Scott Davidson, who announced his intention to step down in June and will depart from Endeavour in November. Endeavour Group is a hospitality business that operates hotels, pubs, and bottle shops across Australia. The company aims to create positive experiences for customers and communities.

Fenske brings extensive retail experience to the role, having spent over 20 years in senior leadership positions with both South African retailer Clicks Group and Australian supermarket Woolworths. Most recently, she served as director of stores at Woolworths, overseeing 130,000 team members across 1100 stores nationally.

Interim chief executive of Endeavour, Kate Beattie, praised Fenske as “a seasoned retail operator” with a proven track record in leading transformational change. Beattie expressed confidence that Fenske’s experience makes her well-suited to guide BWS through its next phase of growth and innovation in the competitive retail landscape.

Fenske is expected to commence her new role early in the new year. This appointment coincides with the arrival of Jayne Hrdlicka, the incoming chief executive of Endeavour Group, who is also scheduled to begin her tenure on January 1. These leadership changes signal a new chapter for Endeavour as it navigates the evolving market dynamics.