Macquarie, Carlyle Merger Talks Fizzle Out

Macquarie Group and private equity firm Carlyle Group engaged in takeover discussions that ultimately did not proceed. Had the merger been successful, it would have established a significant global investment entity with approximately $1 trillion in combined assets under management. Macquarie Group is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with expertise in private equity, credit, and investment solutions.

Reports of Macquarie’s initial interest in Carlyle, first published by US outlet Semafor, led to a rise in Carlyle’s share price on Thursday. However, the talks reportedly broke down in recent months. Investors have shown support for Carlyle chief executive Harvey Schwartz’s strategy to revitalise the Washington-based company, potentially influencing the decision to discontinue merger discussions.

Carlyle’s stock has experienced substantial growth over the past year, with shares increasing by 60 per cent. Macquarie has officially declined to comment on the matter. The collapse of these talks suggests both companies will continue on their current independent paths, at least for the foreseeable future.