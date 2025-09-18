BCAL Diagnostics Partners with ClearNote Health to Introduce Early Cancer Detection Blood Tests in Australia

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX) has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with ClearNote Health, a US-based precision diagnostics company, to distribute ClearNote Health’s pancreatic and ovarian cancer blood tests in Australia and New Zealand. BCAL is an Australian biotechnology company engaged in early multi-cancer detection. The partnership aims to integrate ClearNote Health’s advanced diagnostic technology into BCAL’s existing distribution networks, potentially improving early detection rates for these difficult-to-treat cancers.

The agreement grants BCAL the exclusive rights to commercialise ClearNote Health’s Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test and Avantect Ovarian Cancer Test, along with future tests based on ClearNote Health’s proprietary epigenomics testing platform, in Australia and New Zealand. BCAL will leverage its established partnerships, including those with pathology and diagnostic services, Cancer Care and Associates, and Sydney Breast Clinic, to facilitate distribution. The initial term of the agreement is two years, commencing in Q1 CY26, with an option to extend for an additional six years.

BCAL Executive Chair Jayne Shaw expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting ClearNote Health’s expertise in epigenomic-based multi-cancer detection and the potential to accelerate BCAL’s growth. She noted the transformative impact of the agreement, positioning BCAL as a leader in early pancreatic and ovarian cancer detection, which complements their existing breast cancer test program. ClearNote Health CEO Dave Mullarkey echoed this sentiment, emphasising the shared vision of transforming cancer detection and diagnosis.

The introduction of these blood tests is expected to address the urgent need for non-invasive and accurate diagnostic solutions for cancers with high mortality and low early-detection rates. ClearNote Health’s Avantect tests have demonstrated promising sensitivity and specificity in clinical studies, potentially enabling earlier detection and improved treatment outcomes for patients at risk of pancreatic and ovarian cancers.