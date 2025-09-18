American Uranium (ASX:AMU) to Commence Hydrogeologic Testing and Resource Expansion Drilling at Lo Herma Project

American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU), a company advancing one of the few near-term, low-cost In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium projects in the U.S., has announced that hydrogeologic testing and resource expansion drilling are slated to begin in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025 at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Southern Powder River Basin. American Uranium aims to deliver value from America’s nuclear revival, with its flagship Lo Herma Project at the forefront of the U.S. domestic supply chain rebuild.

The company’s CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane stated that the upcoming programs represent major steps toward advancing one of America’s most promising ISR uranium projects. According to the announcement, these programs will target both growth in the resource base and increased confidence in existing mineral resources, along with further validation of the project’s hydrogeology.

The program is targeting an increase of the current 8.57Mlbs (32% indicated) eU3O8 Mineral Resource Estimate by converting Exploration Target Range mineralisation for Lo Herma, which currently stands at 5.6 to 7.1 million tonnes at a grade range of 500 ppm to 700 ppm eU3O8. American Uranium anticipates incorporating the results of the resource expansion and infill drilling and hydrogeologic testing into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Scoping Study in Q1 and CY2026, respectively.