Pengana Capital Group Announces Increase in Funds Under Management

Pengana Capital Group (ASX: PCG) has announced an increase in its funds under management (FUM) for the period ending 31 August 2025. The company, which specialises in listed equities, private equity, and property investments, reported FUM of $3,742.16 million, up from $3,655.53 million as of 31 July 2025. This represents an increase of $86.63 million over the course of the month. Pengana Capital Group aims to deliver superior investment returns to its clients through a range of differentiated investment strategies.

The announcement, approved by Company Secretary Paula Ferrao, detailed the month-on-month growth in FUM. Investors and stakeholders are invited to contact Pengana Capital Group for further information regarding the FUM figures or other company matters. Enquiries can be directed to Paula Ferrao at paula.ferrao@pengana.com or Pengana Client Service at clientservice@pengana.com. Both can be reached by phone at +61 2 8524 9900.

Pengana Capital Group, with ABN 43 059 300 426, is located at Suite 27.01, Level 27, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney. The company continues to focus on delivering investment solutions and managing assets on behalf of its clients. The reported increase in FUM reflects the company’s ongoing efforts in the financial market.