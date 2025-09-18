Blue Star Helium Waives Option to Purchase WFE Assets

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has announced it will not exercise its option to purchase Wiepking-Fullerton Energy LLC (WFE) assets in the Great Plains field, Lincoln County, Colorado, and the Kregel well in Cheyenne County, Colorado. The company formally notified Wiepking-Fullerton Energy LLC and its partners of this decision. Blue Star Helium is an independent helium exploration company focused on finding and developing new sources of low-cost, high-grade helium in North America. The purchase option was initially detailed in the company’s announcement on 23 December 2024.

After a thorough technical and commercial evaluation, Blue Star has determined that allocating capital to its primary project at Galactica and further developing opportunities within its existing Las Animas portfolio is a more strategic use of funds. The company believes that these projects offer a higher potential return on investment. The decision to waive the WFE option reflects Blue Star’s commitment to prioritising projects that align with its long-term growth strategy.

Despite waiving this particular option, Blue Star Helium maintains its intention to actively seek and evaluate value-accretive opportunities. The company aims to scale and diversify its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Blue Star’s management team is committed to identifying projects that complement its existing assets and contribute to shareholder value.

Blue Star Helium expressed its appreciation to Wiepking-Fullerton Energy LLC and its operating partners for their professional execution of the option well testing program. The company continues to focus on the development of its core helium assets and the pursuit of strategic growth opportunities. Further information can be found on the company’s website.