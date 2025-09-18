Resolution Minerals Secures $25.1 Million Placement

Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML: ASX) has announced a successful placement, raising $25.1 million before costs. Resolution Minerals is focused on discovering and developing critical minerals, especially those needed for the clean energy transition and national security. The placement was priced at $0.05 per share and garnered strong support from high net worth individuals and global institutions, including John Hancock’s Family Office, Astrotricha Capital SEZC, and S3 Consortium (Stocks Digital), alongside a $200,000 participation from company directors.

The funds raised will be allocated to several key initiatives, including exploring downstream critical mineral processing, continuing the drilling campaign at the Horse Heaven Project, and future drilling and surface sampling programs. Resolution Minerals also intends to use the capital for the identification and acquisition of additional strategic assets, progressing its other exploration projects, and for general working capital. The company aims to become a major player in the US critical minerals space, targeting the needs of the White House Administration’s and the Department of War’s critical mineral supply requirements.

The placement will be conducted in two tranches. Tranche 1, amounting to $18.4 million, is expected to settle around 26 September 2025. Tranche 2, comprising the remaining $6.7 million, is anticipated to settle within approximately 60 days, pending shareholder approval at the next general meeting, expected in mid-November 2025. Participants in the placement will also receive one option for every two shares issued, exercisable at $0.10 per share until 30 November 2029, subject to shareholder approval. These options will be listed on the ASX, pending approval.

According to Resolution Minerals, the 15-day VWAP (volume-weighted average price) is $0.0563 per share, meaning the placement price represents an 11.2% discount. Oakley Capital Partners acted as the sole Lead Manager, and Roth Capital Partners, LLC served as the U.S. financial adviser for the placement. The company is also looking to develop its Washington DC engagement strategy in order to become eligible for grants and other support from the U.S. Department of War, Department of Energy and other government organisations.