Xamble Group Completes $1.36 Million Rights Issue

Xamble Group Limited (ASX:XGL), a leading platform of influencer-centric digital marketing solutions in South East Asia, has announced the successful completion of its partially underwritten renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer. The offer, initially announced on August 20, 2025, closed on September 11, 2025, raising approximately A$1.36 million before costs. The company provides its diverse client base of leading brands with results-focused growth strategies backed by end-to-end expertise spanning Influencer Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Performance Marketing and Social Commerce.

The offer saw strong support from existing CDI holders, with many applying for additional CDIs under the Top Up Offer. To meet quotation requirements for the free attaching options, the company and underwriter scaled back securities issued under the Top Up Offer. Entitlement acceptances accounted for A$1,152,527.07 of the funds raised, while the Top Up Offer contributed A$8,248.87.

The shortfall of approximately A$195,281 following the Entitlement Offer and Top Up Offer was successfully placed by the underwriter with 36 new investors. In total, 113,004,713 CDIs and 123,004,713 free attaching options were issued under the offer, including 10,000,000 Lead Manager Options.

Xamble CEO Jason Thoe expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating that the strong support from both existing and new investors provides the company with the resources and momentum to accelerate its strategy. He highlighted the demand for the Top Up Offer as a clear endorsement of Xamble’s transformation and affirmed the company’s focus on platform adoption, growth, tech innovation, and creator-driven commerce.