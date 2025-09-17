Atlassian Appoints Jason Warner to Board

Atlassian Corporation has announced the appointment of Jason Warner to its board of directors, effective October 1. Warner is currently the co-founder and co-chief executive officer of poolside, an artificial intelligence lab focused on developing foundation models to achieve artificial general intelligence. Atlassian creates software to help teams collaborate. Its products include Jira, Confluence, and Trello, used by companies worldwide to organise, discuss and complete shared work.

Before co-founding poolside, Warner held the position of managing director on the growth team at Redpoint Ventures from 2021 to 2023. Prior to that, he served as the chief technology officer of GitHub for four years, bringing a wealth of technology and leadership experience to the Atlassian board.

The company also announced that Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez will retire from the board, effective September 30. Fernandez was initially elected to the board in November 2015 and has served for nearly nine years.

Following the announcement, Atlassian shares experienced a slight increase, rising 0.1 per cent to $US172.25 in New York trading.