Nvidia Overtakes Apple as Most Shorted Stock

Nvidia has become the most shorted stock, surpassing Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft, according to data from S3 Partners. The shift reflects significant changes in market capitalisation and short interest across these tech giants since the beginning of the year.

Nvidia designs and manufactures graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. The company’s products drive advancements in gaming, professional visualisation, data centres, and automotive markets. Nvidia’s rise to the top spot is attributed to a 30 per cent surge in its market capitalisation. Previously, Nvidia was tied with Microsoft for second place. Apple, which started the year as the largest company by market cap, has fallen to third place as its valuation declined by 9 per cent.

Microsoft now holds second place, supported by a 21 per cent increase in its market cap. Tesla maintains a high short interest percentage of float. However, when short interest percentage of float is combined into short interest notional value, Nvidia leads, despite a lower short interest percentage. According to S3 Partners, Apple’s short interest percentage of float is down 40 per cent and Nvidia is down 11 per cent, while Microsoft and Tesla are each up about 20 per cent.

Tesla ranks second based on its short interest per cent of float, followed by Microsoft, with its rising market cap, and Apple. The change in rankings highlights the dynamic nature of short selling activity and its sensitivity to stock performance and market capitalisation fluctuations.