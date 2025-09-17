Tolu Minerals Identifies Large Porphyry Target at Mt. Olom

Tolu Minerals Limited (ASX: TOK, OTCQX: TOLUF), a company focused on exploring and developing high-quality gold and silver resources, today announced the results of its airborne magneto-telluric (MT) geophysical survey at Mt. Olom, located 9km northwest of the Tolukuma mine. The survey has defined a large porphyry system, approximately 800 metres in diameter, extending to depths of over 1 kilometre.

The airborne MT survey identified a steeply dipping conductivity porphyry core with an upper oxidised zone. Historical sampling data has revealed significant copper and molybdenum mineralisation in this upper zone. Additionally, the survey pinpointed two prominent historical geochemical targets showing high values of gold, silver, copper, and lead. Rock chip samples have yielded values up to 33.53g/t gold, 0.33% copper, and 1.68% lead.

Notably, a high conductivity sulphide drill target was also identified 1.5km further west at Kone. Management believes that the airborne MT survey has delivered a transformative outcome, redefining the prospectivity of the Tolukuma corridor. The survey has highlighted and re-prioritised multiple gold-silver-base metal systems northwest of the mine, directly along the new road that now links Port Moresby to site, ensuring low-cost and efficient access.

According to Chris Muller, Designated MD & CEO of Tolu Minerals Ltd., the company is positioned to unlock a pipeline of porphyry copper-gold opportunities while continuing to grow its portfolio of high-grade gold and silver resources. Tolu intends to undertake systematic sampling and drill testing at Mt. Olom. Follow-up work will include detailed geological mapping, soil sampling and trench sampling, in preparation for drillhole targeting.