Tolu Minerals Completes High-Precision LiDAR Survey at Tolukuma

Tolu Minerals Limited (ASX: TOK, OTCQX: TOLUF) has announced the successful completion of a high-precision airborne LiDAR survey over its Tolukuma prospects. Tolu Minerals is focused on gold and base metal exploration and development opportunities within Papua New Guinea. The survey represents a critical step forward in precision exploration and infrastructure planning within the Tolukuma corridor.

The company deployed a Teledyne Galaxy LiDAR sensor and a Vexcel UltraCam Eagle imaging system to acquire detailed topographic and imagery data across a 65 km² area. This integrated system delivers a Digital Terrain Model (DTM) with sub-10 cm vertical accuracy, complemented by ultra-high-resolution imagery. According to Tolu, the resulting dataset provides precise survey base points essential for operational planning and enables detailed topographic and structural mapping critical to geological interpretation and infrastructure design.

The LiDAR-derived information, when integrated with Tolu Minerals’ MobileMT geophysical dataset, is expected to significantly enhance the precision of geological models and allow for the identification of high-priority drill targets. Chris Muller, Designated MD & CEO of Tolu Minerals Ltd, stated that the data will assist in strategically designing drill holes aimed at expanding near-mine resources and provides critical insights for infrastructure planning.

Tolu Minerals is preparing to launch a major near-mine drilling program focused on high-grade, gold-bearing quartz veins, with the objective of substantially expanding the current resource base. The company believes that combining state-of-the-art airborne geospatial technology with targeted exploration strategies will efficiently advance both resource definition and mine development.