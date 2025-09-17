Sarytogan Graphite Kicks Off Drilling at Baynazar Copper Project

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (ASX: SGA) has announced the commencement of an 1,800-metre KGK drilling program at its Baynazar copper exploration project in Kazakhstan. Sarytogan Graphite is focused on developing its namesake graphite deposit in Kazakhstan and is also progressing copper porphyry exploration at its Baynazar and Kopa projects. The drilling is designed to sample the bedrock below quaternary cover and weathered rock, aiming to refine the Ilkin copper anomaly identified in previous exploration activities.

The company reported encouraging results from trenching at the Ilkin prospect. An extended trench revealed a longer intercept with a higher-grade core, now measuring 270 metres at 0.13% copper, including 92 metres at 0.20% copper and 30 metres at 0.31% copper. To further expand its exploration potential, Sarytogan Graphite has secured an additional tenement to cover the western extension of the air mag anomaly.

In addition to the copper exploration, Sarytogan provided an update on the Sarsenov Placement, a private placement to Dias Sarsenov, which is progressing well. Kazakh approvals are anticipated in October, enabling the company to receive the remaining A$3.6 million to supplement the A$180,000 deposit already received. The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) engineering contract is set for award, with completion targeted for mid-2026.

Sean Gregory, Managing Director of Sarytogan, commented on the progress, stating that the Ilkin Prospect has reached the drilling stage. He highlighted the cost-effectiveness of KGK drilling in penetrating shallow cover to identify bedrock targets for future deeper diamond drilling. Gregory also noted that preparations are underway to award the DFS engineering contract for the Sarytogan Graphite Project, supported by the recently announced private placement.