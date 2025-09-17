Shine Justice Announces On-Market Buy-Back

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX: SHJ), a legal services firm providing advice and representation to individuals, today announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares. The announcement, made on September 17, 2025, details the company’s intention to repurchase up to 16,939,039 shares, representing approximately 10% of the company’s 169,390,396 total shares currently on issue.

The buy-back is scheduled to commence on October 3, 2025, and is expected to conclude by October 2, 2026. The repurchases will be facilitated by Morgans Financial Limited, acting as the broker for Shine Justice. The company has confirmed that the buy-back will be for a cash consideration, denominated in Australian dollars. However, the specific price to be paid for the shares is currently unknown.

The company has clarified that the buy-back does not require security holder approval. This on-market buy-back provides Shine Justice with a mechanism to return capital to shareholders, reflecting the company’s strong financial position and confidence in its future prospects. Further details regarding the buy-back are available in the official ASX announcement.