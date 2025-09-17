GPT Group Appoints New Non-Executive Director

GPT Group has announced the appointment of Tony Osmond as an independent non-executive director, effective March of next year. Osmond’s addition to the board is expected to bring considerable expertise in financial markets and advisory services. GPT Group is a property group that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Australian office, retail and logistics properties. They actively invest in and develop sustainable property assets.

Osmond’s background includes a recent role as chairman of banking, capital markets, and advisory at Citigroup Australia. His extensive experience in the financial sector is anticipated to provide valuable insights to GPT Group’s strategic direction and governance.

In addition to his corporate experience, Osmond has a history of service on the boards of cultural organisations, including the Australian Ballet and Orchestra Victoria. This diverse background may offer a unique perspective to the GPT Group board.