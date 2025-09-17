PYC Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition

Perth-based PYC Therapeutics has announced a change in leadership, with current chairman Alan Tribe stepping in as interim managing director. This follows the departure of Rohan Hockings, who is set to leave the company in mid-November. The company has stated that a comprehensive search will be undertaken to find a permanent managing director to guide PYC Therapeutics in its future growth and development. PYC Therapeutics is focused on developing a new generation of precision medicines to correct the cause of genetic diseases using its proprietary drug delivery platform. The company aims to improve the lives of patients by creating therapies for diseases with unmet needs.

According to the company, the search for a permanent replacement will be thorough, ensuring the best candidate is selected to lead the company forward. Alan Tribe’s appointment as interim managing director is intended to provide stability and continuity during this transitional period. Tribe’s experience as chairman positions him well to oversee operations while the search for a permanent MD is conducted.

PYC Therapeutics is dedicated to creating a new paradigm in the treatment of genetic conditions, aiming to deliver effective and targeted therapies. The outgoing managing director, Rohan Hockings, will be assisting with the transition to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

On Tuesday, PYC Therapeutics shares closed at $1.22, reflecting a year-to-date decrease of approximately 16 per cent.