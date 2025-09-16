Sigma Healthcare Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Sigma Healthcare, the parent company of Chemist Warehouse, has announced the appointment of Richard Murray as its new chief financial officer. Murray will begin his role on October 13. Sigma Healthcare is a full-line wholesale distributor to pharmacies and a leading pharmacy franchise manager in Australia. The company also provides hospital and retail services.

Murray brings a wealth of experience to Sigma, having most recently served as the chief executive officer of Total Tools, a division of Metcash. His previous roles include CEO of Premier Retail, where he oversaw Premier Investments’ seven retail brands. He also spent nearly two decades at JB Hi-Fi, including several years as its chief executive.

Sigma CEO Vikesh Ramsunder highlighted Murray’s extensive financial, commercial, and strategic expertise. Ramsunder said in an ASX announcement that Murray’s leadership experience in retail environments is highly relevant as the company continues to pursue significant growth aspirations in Australia and globally, as well as progress with business integration and driving operating leverage.

This appointment is expected to bolster Sigma’s financial leadership as it navigates its expansion and integration efforts. The company aims to leverage Murray’s experience to enhance its operations and achieve its growth objectives in both domestic and international markets.